Former JSO assistant chief charged with animal cruelty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office assistant chief was arrested Thursday on a charge of animal cruelty.

Robert Drummond, 65, was booked into the Duval County jail on the charge shortly before 1 p.m., according to online jail records.

According to multiple sources, Drummond is accused of placing and leaving his dog in a metal dumpster and then taking off.

The dog was found in the dumpster located behind a shopping plaza on Normandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon when outside temperatures were in the 90s.

A witness, who asked not to be identified, said he saw a homeless man open the dumpster and discovered the dog still alive.

“He said somebody dumped a dog in here, so I jumped the gate and saw the dog,” the witness said. “He went back and forth getting the dog water. The dog must have drank like three or four bowls of water.”

Because the dog was microchipped, authorities knew where to find the owner.

