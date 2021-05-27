Mostly Cloudy icon
UF Health Jacksonville to offer Pfizer shots June 4

Staff, News4Jax

Jacksonville
Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccine
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – UF Health Jacksonville will offer Pfizer COVID-19 shots one day next week.

Anyone age 12 and older can get vaccinated between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the hospital.

No appointment is required to get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, but people are asked to call 904-383-1049 to preregister.

Children ages 12 to 17 must have a parent or guardian present.

