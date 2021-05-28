Florida phasing out 6 state-run vaccination sites in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With over 10 million Floridians now vaccinated against COVID-19, six state-run vaccination sites in Jacksonville will be phased out beginning in mid-June.

The change is part of a move to transition vaccinations to efforts led by local and county governments, primary care providers, retail and pharmacy locations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Vaccines will still be made accessible to Floridians at more than 2,000 alternative locations throughout the state. Here are the locations that will be closing:

Edward Waters College

Address: 1840 W. 9th Street Jacksonville, FL 32209

Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18

Regency Square Mall

Address: 9501 Arlington Expressway Jacksonville, FL 32225

Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18

Legends Center

Address: 5130 Soutel Drive Jacksonville, FL 32208

Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18

Celebration Church

Address: 9555 R.G. Skinner Parkway Jacksonville, FL 32256

Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18

Port of Jacksonville

Address: 2831 Talleyrand Avenue Jacksonville, FL 32206

Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Sunday, June 20

For a complete list of alternative vaccination sites, visit the Department of Health’s website.