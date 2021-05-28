Florida phasing out 6 state-run vaccination sites in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With over 10 million Floridians now vaccinated against COVID-19, six state-run vaccination sites in Jacksonville will be phased out beginning in mid-June.
The change is part of a move to transition vaccinations to efforts led by local and county governments, primary care providers, retail and pharmacy locations, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Vaccines will still be made accessible to Floridians at more than 2,000 alternative locations throughout the state. Here are the locations that will be closing:
Edward Waters College
Address: 1840 W. 9th Street Jacksonville, FL 32209
Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18
Regency Square Mall
Address: 9501 Arlington Expressway Jacksonville, FL 32225
Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18
Legends Center
Address: 5130 Soutel Drive Jacksonville, FL 32208
Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18
Celebration Church
Address: 9555 R.G. Skinner Parkway Jacksonville, FL 32256
Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18
Port of Jacksonville
Address: 2831 Talleyrand Avenue Jacksonville, FL 32206
Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Sunday, June 20
For a complete list of alternative vaccination sites, visit the Department of Health’s website.