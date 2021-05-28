Young person found shot on West 15th Street in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A young person under the age of 18 was found shot multiple times Friday afternoon on West 15th Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

His exact age was not released by the Sheriff’s Office. The young person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, JSO said.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital for treatment. Additional details were not provided.

The Sheriff’s Office asked for anyone with additional information to contact police at 904-630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or to email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org