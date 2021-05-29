Clay County deputies attempting to locate 4-year-old boy

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office asked for help Friday night tracking down a 4-year-old boy.

It said deputies are attempting to conduct a welfare check on Rylan Martinez. Investigators said he was last seen with his mother Rachel Martinez and a man at Orange Park Medical Center on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Additional details were not provided. If seen, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.