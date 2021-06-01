Darius Rucker to headline Furyk & Friends concert, salute to service members with Scotty McCreery

FILE - In this July 22, 2017 file photo, Darius Rucker performs at the Faster Horses Music Festival in Brooklyn, Mich. Artists like Rucker, Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen have all had No. 1 country hits in recent years. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There will be great golf, food, music, hospitality, and more at the inaugural PGA Tour Champions event on Oct. 8-10 at the Timuquana Country Club.

Tournament officials announced Grammy-winning artist Darius Rucker will perform with opening act Scotty McCreery for the Furyk & Friends Concert. The Oct. 5 concert, presented by SRS Distribution, is a salute to servicemen and servicewomen.

Fans who purchase any tournament ticket starting at $25, will have access to purchase a concert ticket for $50.

The concert will be held at 1 Daily’s Place, Jacksonville, with tickets available now at www.ConstellationFurykandFriends.com.

“Outside of the amazing golf that will take place at the Constellation Furyk & Friends presented by Circle K, we are planning to have a great time celebrating our community here in the greater Jacksonville area and this concert will be a big part of that celebration,” said Foundation President Tabitha Furyk. “Darius Rucker has been a friend and supporter of Furyk & Friends for many years and having him be here to kick off our tournament week is a perfect fit. The one thing Darius might love as much as music is golf, so we are excited to see him bring his enthusiasm and energy to our event.”

