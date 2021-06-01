Here are the Pride events happening in Northeast Florida in June

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The month is intended to celebrate hard-won equality and to raise awareness about efforts still in progress.

Events, parades and parties are taking place all over Northeast Florida. News4Jax has compiled a list of events below.

Saturday, 5 p.m. Flagler Pride is bigger than ever before!

This is a free event held by Flagler Pride. Attendees are encouraged to break out their Pride colors, flags, signs, etc.

“Come to Central Park Town Center to celebrate Pride Month with us and show Flagler County how much LGBTQ+ (and ally!) pride and support we have!” Flagler Pride said.

There will be dancing, singing, community resources, informational booths, gifts, a drag show, comedy, chalk drawing, a 50/50 raffle, and more!

Covid guidelines are subject to change, but as of right now, masks are optional but highly encouraged. Local law enforcement is aware of the event.

Sunday, 11 a.m. Join the UNF LGBTQ Center in celebrating Pride Month for their first Drag Queen Brunch at the Jacksonville Main Library Downtown (304 N Main St 32202).

There will be a special performance by “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 4 winner, Trinity the Tuck, who will be the master of ceremonies and main performer, joined on stage with some of Jacksonville’s Top Queens: Karissa T. Wade, Miss South Florida Comedy Queen. Karissa is Jacksonville’s queen of cabaret and comedy and takes pride in being a community activist that fights for equal rights for all people.

Local queens Cinnamon Laroche, Chasity Ross Boen and The Lady Visaya will also be taking the stage to perform. All artists are subject to change.

“This may be our first Drag Queen Brunch, but we are throwing the best party in town, as we celebrate the beginning of LGBTQ+ Pride Month and the LGBTQ Film Festival: Many Sides of Pride,” the UNF LGBTQ Center said.

Limited tickets available and start at $35. Due to CDC guidelines, the event is limited to 100 people, which may change if adjusted.

This event raises funds for the UNF LGBTQ Center for educational programs, student support, scholarships, and leadership development that spread awareness and knowledge about LGBTQ issues, people, and experiences.

Escape Restaurant & Bar is hosting a 25+ LGBTQIA Brunch on Sunday.

There will be special giveaways, drink specials, and more. Masks are required inside the restaurant.

Tickets start at $10. Click here to purchase tickets.

Thursday, June 10 at 7 p.m. It’s Pride night at the park! The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are holding its 3rd Annual Pride Night on Thursday, June 10. All proceeds go directly to River City Pride to support River City Pride 2021 in October.

Tickets are $10. River City Pride will be outside the gate before the game at 5 p.m. for ticket pickup.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Starting the night: Ross Frontz singing the national anthem, and during the seventh inning stretch, Hamburger Mary’s Queens will lead the crowd in “Take Me out to the Ball Game.”

Don’t forget, it’s Thirsty Thursdays at the ballpark.

Saturday, June 26 (time TBA). Duval County Queer Pride will hold a festival at Brick & Beam in Historic Springfield.

The festival will include live entertainment, vendors and speakers that highlight the queer community of Jacksonville.

Tickets are $15. Duval County Queer Pride aims to create inclusive and ethical programming for the growing LGBTQ+ population in Jacksonville.

Click here to purchase tickets or donate to this event.

News4Jax wants to wish everyone a safe and fun Pride Month!