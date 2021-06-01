Nassau County School District makes masks optional for summer school, 2021-22 school year

Starting June 5, masks will be optional for all school-related activities, including summer school, the Nassau County School District said Tuesday.
In a Facebook post, the school district also said masks will be optional for the 2021-22 school year.
The district said it will continue to follow its return-to-school plan for the remainder of this school year.
