7 Jacksonville high schools reschedule graduations due to weather concerns

Graduation still scheduled for now in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven Jacksonville-area high schools have decided to reschedule graduation ceremonies due to poor weather conditions that are expected Thursday and Friday.

The outdoor graduations scheduled for 6 p.m. on those days have been moved to 9 a.m., the Duval County Public Schools announced Wednesday.

The dates and locations of the graduations have not changed, only the time. Here is the updated schedule.

Thursday, June 3 (rescheduled for 9 a.m. in school’s outdoor stadium)

Ed White

Sandalwood

Mandarin

Friday, June 4 (rescheduled for 9 a.m. in school’s outdoor stadium)

Raines

Terry Parker

First Coast

Englewood

The schedule for Frank H. Peterson has not been impacted. It remains scheduled for Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at the Times-Union Moran Theater.

Graduates should plan to arrive at the school at 8 a.m. for the 9 a.m. ceremonies.