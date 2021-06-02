7 Jacksonville high schools reschedule graduations due to weather concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven Jacksonville-area high schools have decided to reschedule graduation ceremonies due to poor weather conditions that are expected Thursday and Friday.
The outdoor graduations scheduled for 6 p.m. on those days have been moved to 9 a.m., the Duval County Public Schools announced Wednesday.
The dates and locations of the graduations have not changed, only the time. Here is the updated schedule.
Thursday, June 3 (rescheduled for 9 a.m. in school’s outdoor stadium)
- Ed White
- Sandalwood
- Mandarin
Friday, June 4 (rescheduled for 9 a.m. in school’s outdoor stadium)
- Raines
- Terry Parker
- First Coast
- Englewood
The schedule for Frank H. Peterson has not been impacted. It remains scheduled for Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at the Times-Union Moran Theater.
Graduates should plan to arrive at the school at 8 a.m. for the 9 a.m. ceremonies.