8 men, women indicted on drug trafficking charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eight men and women have been named in an indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, charging them with conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs out of a home in Jacksonville.

The indictment said they’re charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute MDMA, a drug also known as ecstasy, and another drug commonly referred to as flakka.

According to the indictment and court documents, the men and women were part of an armed drug trafficking organization that distributed narcotics, primarily out of a house on 14th Street in Jacksonville. The Department of Justice says it began in July 2018 and continued until April 13 of this year.

Those charged in the indictment include: Kimberly Michelle Claridy Walker (44, Jacksonville); Neal Merrell Walker (50, Jacksonville); Marcus Antonio Peterson (35, Lake City); Ramone Lazai Astin (35, Jacksonville); Alfred Eugene Bell (36, Jacksonville); Mar’quez Maurice Mickler (20, Jacksonville); David Lee Geathers (24, Jacksonville); and Brandiesa Tylese Williams (24, Jacksonville).

If convicted, each faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

The DOJ said bank account records and public documents show that on two occasions, Kimberly Walker and Neal Walker, with the assistance of others, laundered approximately $98,000 through financial institutions from which they had obtained cashier’s checks to buy tax deeds for five properties in Jacksonville. According to the DOJ, bank records show that between June 13, 2019, and Nov. 30, 2020, approximately $330,000 was deposited into an account in the name of a business entity owned by the Walkers.

Federal prosecutors say $185,000 in cash along with various luxury vehicles, jewelry and firearms were seized because those items were used either to facilitate the selling of illegal narcotics or were purchased with illegal drug money.