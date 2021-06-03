Jacksonville officer charged with DUI in marked police cruiser, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 27-year-old Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office patrol officer has been suspended after he was charged with DUI while driving his marked JSO cruiser, Undersheriff Pat Ivey said Thursday.

Officer Zachary Taylor, who has been with JSO for 3½ years, was spotted Thursday morning near TIAA Bank Field hitting traffic cones with his cruiser, Ivey said. Witnesses called police, and Taylor agreed to a breathalyzer, which he failed.

Ivey said he blew well over 0.08, prompting the DUI charge. Anything over 0.00 is not permitted while driving a JSO cruiser, Ivey said.

“We are emergency suspending him. The civil service rules allow us under particular circumstances to impose what’s called an emergency suspension. We very rarely do it, because the situations don’t call for it, but we believe it does in this situation,” Ivey said. “We will move to terminate him as soon as the time is appropriate.”

Ivey said during questioning about the incident, Taylor made a comment that alluded to “activities from the previous night.”