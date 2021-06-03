Jacksonville police need help finding 11-year-old girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police have asked for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Honestie Griffin was last seen in the area of Sunbeam Road between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard.

As of 6 a.m Thursday, News4Jax did not see any officers in area of Sunbeam Road, but police say they are looking for the girl.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesman Christian Hancock said Honestie may have visited the Arlington Expressway/University Boulevard area, but “she could be anywhere.”

Police said she was last seen in an apartment complex around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she could be, call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.