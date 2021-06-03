Partly Cloudy icon
73º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Jacksonville police need help finding 11-year-old girl

What we know about the search for Honestie Griffin

Brittany Muller
, Reporter

Tags: 
Jacksonville
Missing girl, Honestie Griffin
Missing girl, Honestie Griffin (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police have asked for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Honestie Griffin was last seen in the area of Sunbeam Road between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard.

As of 6 a.m Thursday, News4Jax did not see any officers in area of Sunbeam Road, but police say they are looking for the girl.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesman Christian Hancock said Honestie may have visited the Arlington Expressway/University Boulevard area, but “she could be anywhere.”

Police said she was last seen in an apartment complex around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she could be, call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: