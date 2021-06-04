J&J vaccines available Friday at Eastside library

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida is hosting a one-day COVID-19 vaccination site Friday at the Brown Eastside Branch Library on Harrison Street, one block from Matthew Gilbert Middle School.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be given without an appointment until 6 p.m. Anyone 18 or older is eligible.

While just over half of all adult Americans have received at least an initial COVID-19 vaccine, Florida’s rate overall was 49.5% for one shot, 39% for fully vaccinated.

Within the Sunshine State, the rate varies widely, according to CDC tracking data. St. John County has fully vaccinated 58% of adults, compared to 45% in Duval County, 35% in Clay County, 28% in Putnam County and 18% in Baker County.