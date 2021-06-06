Glynn County police: Pizza delivery driver says he fatally shot would-be robber

A man died after he was shot Saturday by a Papa John’s pizza delivery driver, who said the man tried to rob him, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Police said they responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in the area of Cypress Mill Road, just east of Golden Isles Parkway.

According to the Police Department, a pizza delivery driver said a man attempted to rob him and he shot the man in self-defense.

Police said they found the man dead at the scene.

As of Sunday morning, according to the Police Department, no criminal charges have been filed.

A manager at the Papa John’s on Village At Glynn Place told News4Jax the delivery driver worked at that location.

The Police Department said Sunday afternoon that it will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday on the shooting death.

The incident happened near a mobile home.

The owner of the mobile home who says no one lives there and it’s being renovated, so he doesn’t know the person who got shot or why a pizza would be delivered there.

Ad

News4Jax Crime and Safety expert Ken Jefferson said delivery drivers sometimes make easy targets for robberies.

“They’re in and out of communities very fast and its easy to fake a delivery call,” Jefferson said.