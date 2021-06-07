1 seriously injured after crash involving train, JFRD says

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said crews responded Monday afternoon to a crash involving a train and a pickup truck.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was seriously injured in a crash Monday involving a train and a pickup truck, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. at Philips Highway and Gran Bay Parkway. Photos appeared to show a track maintenance engine that struck a Ford F-150.

JFRD said the injured person was transported to a hospital.

Crews have responded to a traffic accident involving a train vs a truck at Philips hwy and Gran Bay parkway…one person is being transported with serious injuries. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) June 7, 2021