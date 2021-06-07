Cloudy icon
Local News

1 seriously injured after crash involving train, JFRD says

Staff, News4Jax

Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said crews responded Monday afternoon to a crash involving a train and a pickup truck.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was seriously injured in a crash Monday involving a train and a pickup truck, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. at Philips Highway and Gran Bay Parkway. Photos appeared to show a track maintenance engine that struck a Ford F-150.

JFRD said the injured person was transported to a hospital.

