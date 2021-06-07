1 seriously injured after crash involving train, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was seriously injured in a crash Monday involving a train and a pickup truck, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
It happened about 4:30 p.m. at Philips Highway and Gran Bay Parkway. Photos appeared to show a track maintenance engine that struck a Ford F-150.
JFRD said the injured person was transported to a hospital.
Crews have responded to a traffic accident involving a train vs a truck at Philips hwy and Gran Bay parkway…one person is being transported with serious injuries.— THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) June 7, 2021
Auto vs train in district 54…. One injured with serious injuries. @CityofJax pic.twitter.com/J4FXX8NBYO— THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) June 7, 2021