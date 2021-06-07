$286 million Powerball ticket sold on Jacksonville’s Westside

Someone who shops at the Circle K on Chaffee Road South on the Westside is suddenly a multi-millionaire.

The winning ticket from Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is worth $286 million, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

The winning numbers were 44, 52, 54, 64, 69 and the Powerball was 26. The winner was a quick-pick ticket.

Florida Powerball jackpot winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. However, to elect the one-time, lump-sum cash payment option, the claim must be filed within 60 days after the winning draw date.

In addition to the holder of the ticket coming into money beyond their wildest dreams, the store will receive a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

