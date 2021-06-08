After nearly 2 years, Georgia man still missing

KINGSLAND, Ga. – It’s been nearly two years since Monte Glover was first reported missing by the Kingsland Police Department.

Lt. Sapp, with the Police Department, said Monday that investigators haven’t received any new leads in his disappearance.

Glover’s family said they won’t stop spreading the word until he’s found.

Glover was last seen in the early morning hours of June 21, 2019 at his home off Martin Luther King Boulevard. The family said he may have been traveling north toward Brunswick, but he didn’t own a car.

He was always walking.

“He always would walk up and down the road and stop by the house,” said Annette Green, Glover’s aunt. “He would just be walking and talking to everybody.”

Green often thinks about the last interaction she had with Glover.

“He was happy. Talking. Laughing, like usual,” she said.

Green said Glover would visit her often. He lived a few blocks away with his sister.

Her family members are in pain, having no questions answered in the disappearance of their loved one.

“Any sign, anybody. If anybody’s seen him, just call us and let us know,” Green said.