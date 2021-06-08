Jaguars OTAs: Defense makes life tough on QBs on Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are wrapping up organized team activities this week, and the team continues to be high energy out on the practice field.

Tuesday, the defense clearly won the day, giving them a reason to celebrate.

Better shot of @HOTBOYROSS93 showing off his dance moves before practice today. pic.twitter.com/xCxBT3pYSs — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 8, 2021

The Jaguars’ quarterbacks struggled during team and 7-on-7 drills. Josh Jones, Sidney Jones and Daniel Thomas all walked away with interceptions.

Trevor Lawrence didn’t get much work during practice. Coach Urban Meyer said that Lawrence had a tight hamstring. When he was on the field, Lawrence threw two interceptions in three passes. So, not a great day for Lawrence.

The best looking quarterback on the field Tuesday was Gardner Minshew, but his stats were nothing to write home about.

The biggest takeaway from camp today is the Laviska Shenault hype train is leaving the station! Shenault looks primed to play a big role for the Jaguars. Arguably, he has the highest ceiling of any Jaguars wide receiver. Shenault has caught everything that has come his way so far during OTAs and has shined in every practice that has been open to the media.

Other takeaways:

Defensive Coordinator Joe Cullen is fun to watch. There are not many coaches that make you want to watch them during practice. but Cullen is all over the field.

Josh Allen stood on the side for most of practice with tightness in his lower back.

The new faces on the defense have completely changed the vibe in that group. The front seven is now one of the loudest up-tempo groups on the team

Working the pads pic.twitter.com/wJDgSDMYvG — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 8, 2021