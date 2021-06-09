3 rescued from shrimp boat off Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A group of shrimpers was rescued Wednesday by a good Samaritan vessel off the coast of Fernandina Beach, according to the Coast Guard.

The shrimp boat hit the north jetties near Fort Clinch State Park about 9:30 a.m. when the rocks were underwater.

Capt. Alan Mills, with AC Charters, rescued the three crew members from the shrimp boat, which was taking on water. Mills happened to be on the water at the time and heard their mayday call.

“The highlight was the biggest catch was the three anglers off the shrimp boat,” Mills told News4Jax.

Before the Coast Guard arrived, Mills said, the shrimpers were pretty shaken up.

“They were relieved. They laid right here. They were in shock for a while. I had a charter on board, and the kids were all excited, like, wow this is pretty crazy,” Mills said. “So we brought them to the dock, dropped them off and went back fishing.”

No injuries were reported.

According to Nassau County Emergency Management, 2,300 gallons of fuel and oil leaked out.

Mills said he stops 10 to 12 boats a year from hitting the jetties. He said boaters this summer especially should pay attention, especially if they aren’t familiar with the area.