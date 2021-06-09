Critical race theory to be focus of Baker County meeting with state education officials

Macclenny Elementary School will host Florida Department of Education leadership and the third of three public forums where Floridians will have the opportunity to offer public input on the recently revised drafts of Florida’s student academic standards in several content areas.

MACCLENNY, Fla. – The hot button issue of critical race theory will become a topic of discussion Wednesday when Florida Department of Education leadership hosts a public forum in Baker County.

The forum at Macclenny Elementary School is the third and final public forum on the recently revised drafts of Florida’s student academic standards in several areas that include civics and government, Holocaust education and character education.

The discussion comes ahead of a Florida Board of Education meeting Thursday in Jacksonville. During the meeting at Florida State College at Jacksonville, the board is expected to approve a rule change that will ban the teaching of critical race theory in Florida’s K-12 public schools.

Critical race theory examines how racism has led to laws and other policies that continue to negatively affect communities of color in America.

“A good example is when, in the 1930s, government officials literally drew lines around areas deemed poor financial risks, often explicitly due to the racial composition of inhabitants. Banks subsequently refused to offer mortgages to Black people in those areas,” Education Week wrote. “Today, those same patterns of discrimination live on through facially race-blind policies, like single-family zoning that prevents the building of affordable housing in advantaged, majority-white neighborhoods and, thus, stymies racial desegregation efforts.”

The theory has become a recent target of Republicans, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

During a segment last weekend on Fox News, DeSantis brought up the upcoming Board of Education vote in Jacksonville and his intention to ban critical race theory from schools.

“Next week I have my commissioner of education [Richard Corcoran] going to our Board of Education, banning it, banning any departure from accurate history, and following our standards,” DeSantis told host Dan Bongino. “This is something we’ve got to stay on the forefront of. We’re also, Dan, not going to support any Republican candidate for school board who supports critical race theory in all 67 counties, or who supports mandatory masking of school children. And so, as you said, these local elections matter, we’re going to get the Florida political apparatus involved so we can make sure there’s not a single school board Republican who ever indulges critical race theory.”

DeSantis has called the curriculum divisive.

Critics of the push to ban critical race theory from Florida schools have said it is an attempt to whitewash history and limit discussions about how race affects society.

Wednesday’s meeting on the subject is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m. It can also be viewed on The Florida Channel.