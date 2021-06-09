Every day, Georgia seafood market plans to feed customer & family for free

KINGSLAND, Ga. – The owner of a new seafood market in Kingsland likes giving back to his customers.

Every day, he said, he plans to pick one customer and give them enough food to feed their family at no cost.

“It’s like winning the lottery!” said Taylor Mays, a customer.

On Tuesday, which was the store’s opening day, Mays walked into M and A’s Seafood Market looking for some seafood. He ended up taking home a couple of pounds for free.

“I chose red snapper. He’s also giving me some shrimp,” Mays said.

M & A’s Seafood Market in Kingsland just opened today!



The owner says he wants to give back to this community, so he’s giving some free seafood to one lucky family every day he’s open.



Tune in to the story tonight at 11:15 on @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/ixBf77BwTP — Brie Isom (@BrieIsomWJXT) June 8, 2021

Alkina Daniels, the owner of the seafood market, said he used to own a Domino’s Pizza, where he would give free pizzas to a family every day, but then he got sick.

Two years later, he says he’s healthy and wants to do something for the community.

“Once you come from an illness I suffered through, you come through it and you know what’s important,” Daniels said.

Money the market makes from seafood sales will go back to the community, Daniels added.

“We’re going to donate the proceeds from here, the profits, to our local churches,” he said.

Churches in Camden County will be able to apply to receive some of the money the seafood market makes beginning Oct. 1. All they have to do is ask the market for an application.