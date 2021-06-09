Redevelopment agreement for Southbank apartments gets thumbs up from City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Jacksonville City Council took a major step forward Tuesday on one of the latest projects planned along the Southbank.

A redevelopment agreement to improve an area near Friendship Fountain with an apartment complex and restaurant got a thumbs up from the entire City Council. The developer is Related Groups.

Councilman Rory Diamond said he’s eager to see the developer break ground and take the city to a new level while taking the interests of residents into consideration.

“When the first design wasn’t getting a lot of warm and fuzzies, they could have jammed it through us, but instead they came back and they redesigned it. And it is absolutely stunning what we’re gonna see on the other side of this river,” Diamond said.

Councilman Matt Carlucci said he wasn’t on board with the idea at first, but is all-in now. He said the eight-story building with attached parking, restaurant and bar would replace the iconic River City Brewing Company -- a gathering place that’s stood on the Southbank for decades.

“I’m really excited to see more and more projects with the city and Related (Groups),” Diamond said. “It’s gonna be pretty awesome, so I think we should be more excited than normal today.”