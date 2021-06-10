American Airlines to adding nonstop flights from JAX to Austin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Sept. 8, you will be able to fly non-stop flights between Jacksonville International Airport to Austin’s Bergstrom International Airport.

American s new nonstop flight will depart Austin at noon central time, landing at JAX at 3:40 p.m. The return flight will depart JAX at 5:30 p.m. and land in Austin at 7:15 p.m. CDT. American will operate the flight with a dual-class, 76-seat E175 aircraft.

This is one of 10 new domestic flights and four international flights American is adding from Austin.

“New service from Jacksonville to Austin builds on our strategy to offer customers the industry’s best network and improves connectivity to one of the nation’s fastest-growing markets,” said Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network planning.

“Jacksonville shares many key industries with the Austin area, including advanced manufacturing, financial services and IT,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Mark VanLoh said. “From a business perspective, it makes sense to connect our two cities. Austin is also a great vacation destination for those itching to travel again.”

In addition to the new Austin flight, American Airlines provides service to six different airports from JAX including Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.