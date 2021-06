ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old girl out of St. Augustine.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., the St. Augustine Police Department told News4Jax the child had been found safe. Additional details were not immediately available.

Because the child was found, her identity has been removed from this article. The Police Department said it still plans to hold a news briefing at 5:30 p.m. to discuss what happened.