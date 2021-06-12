Motorcyclist killed in collision with van on San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries Friday evening following a crash outside The Bolles School, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Lt. Buoye, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, said the motorcyclist -- a woman -- later died from her injuries. He said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m.

Buoye said the 38-year-old motorcyclist was heading south on San Jose, and a man driving a van was heading north. Both drivers, he said, had a green light.

According to Buoye, the driver of the van turned left and failed to yield, crossing in front of the motorcycle, and the motorcyclist collided with the side of the van. The driver of the van stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Buoye said the crash marks the 27th motorcyclist to die in a crash in 2021 in Jacksonville. He said that’s 13 more than at this time last year.

There have been 106 fatalities on Jacksonville’s roads in 2021, Buoye said.