13-year-old bitten by shark at Seaside Park in Fernandina Beach

A 13-year-old girl was bitten by a shark on Sunday afternoon at Seaside Park in Fernandina Beach, according to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department.

The Fire Department said the teen suffered minor cuts on her right foot and ankle. Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

According to the Fire Department, the girl “could not advise what type or size of marine life had caused her injuries.”

Lifeguards closed the waters to swimmers after they found out about the incident about 2:30 p.m.

As of about 5:30 p.m., the waters were back open.

The Division of Ocean Rescue encourages beachgoers to not wear shiny jewelry because the reflected light looks like shining fish scales to marine animals.