Firefighters rescue multiple cats from Julington Forest Drive house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters on Sunday rescued multiple cats from a house fire on Julington Forest Drive, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews responded shortly after noon and were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes, according to JFRD.

Firefighters said the Red Cross was called to help two adults.

According to JFRD, an investigator has been requested.

