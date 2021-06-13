Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Firefighters rescue multiple cats from Julington Forest Drive house fire

Red Cross requested for 2 adults

Staff, News4Jax

Jacksonville
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters on Sunday rescued multiple cats from a house fire on Julington Forest Drive, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews responded shortly after noon and were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes, according to JFRD.

Firefighters said the Red Cross was called to help two adults.

According to JFRD, an investigator has been requested.

