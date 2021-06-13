Jacksonville Elks Lodge holds Flag Day ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Elks Lodge #221 on Sunday held a Flag Day ceremony.

The ceremony began at 2 p.m.

According to organizers, the ceremony included the history of the American flag and concluded with a flag retirement.

Flag Day is June 14.

On Monday, News4Jax will be hosting a flag giveaway at Channel 4, located at 4 Broadcast Place in Jacksonville’s San Marco neighborhood.

We’re inviting viewers to stop by between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. that day to exchange their old flags for replacements.

But supplies are limited, so flags will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. The best way to ensure you get a flag is to register by clicking on the link below, so we can reserve a flag for you.

