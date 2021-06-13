Man injured in robbery at Northside hotel, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was injured in a robbery Sunday at a hotel in the Northside’s Highlands area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said they responded about 9:30 a.m. to a gas station on Harts Road, just west of Interstate 95, and found a man bleeding from his head. Police said the man, who appeared to be in his mid-20s, was taken to an area hospital. The Sheriff’s Office described the man’s injuries as serious and non-life-threatening.

Police said they learned a robbery took place at the nearby River City Inn. During the robbery, according to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was struck in the head with a handgun and the man’s wallet and cellphone were taken.

Police said the robber took off. But the Sheriff’s Office also said two people were detained for questioning.

Detectives said they’re working to obtain surveillance footage.

The Sheriff’s Office said they believe this was an isolated incident and the community “should not be alarmed.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).