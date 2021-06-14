21-year JFRD veteran dies at 51

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Capt. Thomas Barber, a 21-year veteran of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, died Monday morning in the hospital in Macclenny, JFRD said.

Barber was 51.

Since his passing was within 24 hours of his last service call, it’s considered a line-of-duty death. There’s no word on the cause.

According to JFRD, Barber was assigned to Rescue 25, and he had served on the Westside for the majority of his career.

Barber also served in the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his wife, three children and both of his parents.

Barber will receive full fire department honors, and arrangements will be announced at a later date.