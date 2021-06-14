Glynn County Police Department holds Q&A for top cop candidate

Glynn County residents can learn more about the county’s next possible police chief today.

Finalist Jacques Battiste will answer neighbors’ questions at a forum Monday night. It will be held in the Brunswick-Glynn County Library Conference Room at 6.

If you have a question or concerns for Battiste, Glynn County asks that you submit questions by 9 this morning.

The search for a new police chief began in January after then-chief Jay Wiggins stepped down from the position. Wiggins had been serving as interim chief of the Glynn County Police Department since his predecessor was indicted on criminal charges in late February.

County commissioners voted in September 2020 to give the job full-time to Wiggins. However, in January, Wiggins announced he would step down from the chief position and retire entirely from his career in law enforcement.

The Glynn County police department is the same police agency that responded to the Ahmaud Arbery shooting. It came under criticism after it did not make an arrest nor did it ask for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to take over the investigation after realizing one of the accused, Gregory McMichael, was a former police officer within the same department.

There was an effort to abolish the Glynn County Police Department and merge it with the county sheriff’s office, but it did not pass with the county’s voters during a special election in November.