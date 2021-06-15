JSO: Corrections officer charged with domestic battery, fired

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer was fired Tuesday after he was arrested on a charge of domestic battery, Undersheriff Pat Ivey said.

Ivey said Noel Summerville had been a corrections officer for 1.5 years and was still in his probationary period. That means he cannot appeal his termination under the civil service rules.

Summerville was charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic battery against a family member. Ivey said the charge stemmed from an argument that resulted in minor physical injuries during an incident early Tuesday morning.

He said the officers who responded to the scene called the JSO Integrity Unit when they realized they were dealing with a JSO employee.

Summerville was the fourth JSO employee arrested this year and the first corrections officer arrested.