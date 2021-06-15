Pregnant mother shot in front of her 3 children, in critical condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pregnant woman is in the hospital after she was shot outside her home on Woodbine Street near Andrew Jackson High School.

Police said they were called to the home through a ShotSpotter notification just after 11:45 Monday night.

When they arrived, they found a pregnant woman suffering from at least one gunshot. Police said she is in life-threatening condition.

Several people witnessed the shooting, including the victim’s 3 young children, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No further information on the shooting or a possible suspect was provided by the police.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.