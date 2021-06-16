City wants input from public on future Jacksonville libraries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville and Jacksonville Public Library want residents of Duval County to pay a visit to its five branches in June and tell them what they want and need from future neighborhood libraries.

They’re asking residents to visit on the following days between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.:

Westbrook Branch Library (2809 Commonwealth Ave. – 32254) – Monday, June 21

Brown Eastside Branch Library (1390 Harrison St. – 32206) – Tuesday, June 22

Brentwood Branch Library (3725 N. Pearl St. – 32206) – Thursday, June 24

Bill Brinton Murray Hill Branch Library (918 Edgewood Ave. S. – 32205) – Monday, June 28

Dallas Graham Branch Library (2304 Myrtle Ave. N – 32209) – Tuesday, June 29

Guests will get a tour of the branch to discuss services and options and complete a short survey identifying the branch’s strengths and weaknesses.

Registration is not required.