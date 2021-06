JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were sent to extinguish a fire Wednesday evening at the Maxwell House downtown.

Several units were seen outside the building. According to JFRD, the fire was contained to a bean roaster.

No injuries were reported. The fire was first reported around 6:40 p.m. and was quickly brought under control.

A spokesperson for JFRD said the fire wasn’t severe and that there was no structural damage to the building.