Jail requests temporary assistance with housing inmates ahead of Orange Crush

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed that, as a precautionary measure ahead of the Orange Crush Festival, the department has requested help from surrounding counties for the temporary housing of inmates.

A statement from Christian Hancock, JSO’s public information officer, reads:

“I have learned that as a precautionary measure, we have in fact asked for and received assistance from surrounding counties in reference to the temporary housing of inmates.”

News4Jax has learned at least five Northeast Florida sheriff’s offices were approached for assistance. Their responses were:

St. Johns County: 60 courtesy holds

Flagler County: 40-50 courtesy holds

Clay County: Declined

A request for information from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately returned by Tuesday evening. JSO’s request for assistance from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was withdrawn before an answer was given.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson, a former JSO officer, said he has never known JSO to make such a request before a major event.

Ad

“They typically issue NTAs or notice to appear so they won’t overcrowd the jail,” Jefferson said. “This is a first for me of knowing such a thing being done in this manner.”

As of midnight Tuesday, the Duval County jail had 2,551 inmates. Its capacity is 3,077.