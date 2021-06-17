Mostly Cloudy icon
84º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

1 killed in Jacksonville motorcycle crash, troopers say

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: 
JFRD
,
Lem Turner Road
,
Traffic Alert
Troopers say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on Lem Turner Road in Jacksonville.
Troopers say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on Lem Turner Road in Jacksonville. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on Lem Turner Road in Jacksonville, authorities said.

The deadly wreck was initially reported by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department about 3 p.m. The fire department said it happened when a motorcycle and another vehicle collided on a stretch of Lem Turner west of Jacksonville International Airport.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It’s unclear how many other people were hurt in the crash, though JFRD indicated there were multiple injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the crash unfolded.

The crash led authorities to temporarily block off the roadway while the traffic homicide investigation was underway.

1 killed in Jacksonville motorcycle crash, troopers say
1 killed in Jacksonville motorcycle crash, troopers say

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.