1 killed in Jacksonville motorcycle crash, troopers say

Troopers say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on Lem Turner Road in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on Lem Turner Road in Jacksonville, authorities said.

The deadly wreck was initially reported by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department about 3 p.m. The fire department said it happened when a motorcycle and another vehicle collided on a stretch of Lem Turner west of Jacksonville International Airport.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It’s unclear how many other people were hurt in the crash, though JFRD indicated there were multiple injuries.

Duval County Fatal Crash: SR 115 (Lem Turner Road) @ Braddock Road. Vehicle vs. Motorcycle. Rider deceased on scene. Roadway is blocked. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/3krzJ3vAVk — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) June 17, 2021

It wasn’t immediately clear how the crash unfolded.

The crash led authorities to temporarily block off the roadway while the traffic homicide investigation was underway.