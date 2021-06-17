Body found in Nassau County pond is missing man, sister says

Carl Newsome's sister says his body was pulled from a Nassau County pond this week after he was reported missing Monday.

CALLAHAN, Fla. – A body found Wednesday in a pond in Nassau County has been identified as a missing 35-year-old man, his sister told News4Jax.

Carl Newsome was reported missing Monday after the father of two was last seen about 5 a.m. Sunday leaving for work.

His sister’s worst fears were confirmed when a body pulled from a pond in Callahan on Wednesday morning was identified as Newsome.

Kelly Bohacik had feared it could be Newsome because the pond is on the route he would have taken to work.

“He was very hardworking, never missed work,” Bohacik said. “He was a family man. He loved his son and his daughter, his children. He was just a fun, loving guy when you were around him.”

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in around 9 a.m. Wednesday about the body of a man in a pond next to an old chicken barn off Old Dixie Highway near Bethel Church Road. The Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle was also parked next to the pond.

Ad

The Sheriff’s Office dive team worked Wednesday to recover the body, which Sheriff Bill Leeper said appeared to have been there for a few days.

“At this point, we don’t suspect foul play,” Leeper said. “We have to wait to get the cause of death from the ME (medical examiner) to determine where we go from here.”