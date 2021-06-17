St. Johns County issues alert for missing 15-year-old boy

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Alert St. Johns on Wednesday night issued a notice for a missing 15-year-old boy who was said to have special needs.

The boy, named Seaver, is believed to have left his home at about 5:30 p.m. He was said to be 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

A description of the clothing he was last wearing was not given. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen near his home in the Aberdeen neighborhood.

If seen, call the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304.

