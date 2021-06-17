Woman killed in West Augustine shooting

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate a shooting Wednesday night in West Augustine.

The scene was at the intersection of Christopher and Herbert streets near the New Mount Moriah Christian Ministry. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene at about 6 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim’s vehicle was found crashed and the victim was taken to a hospital and died. Witnesses were being questioned but no arrests were announced and deputies said there was no threat to the community.

Shawn Alexander said it was her nephew’s girlfriend that was shot, and that her nephew was also in the vehicle.

“She has a 4-month-old child,” Alexander said. “This is terrible. To her family, for her family, for my nephew and his family -- this is not right.”

Alexander said she plans to take her nephew back with him, saying it was no longer safe for him in the neighborhood.

The victim was not identified.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information to call deputies at 904-824-8304 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.