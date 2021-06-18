COVID-19 vaccination clinics to take place at 5 Duval County schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five school sites will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics this summer, according to Duval County Public Schools.

The clinics will be open to anyone age 12 and older. The U.S. has authorized the two-shot Pfizer vaccine to be used starting at age 12.

Each clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here is the schedule:

Mandarin High School

Address: 4831 Greenland Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

First dose date: June 28

Second dose date: July 19

Fletcher Middle School

Address: 2000 3rd Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

First dose date: June 29

Second dose date: July 20

Westside High School

Address: 5530 Firestone Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244

First dose date: June 30

Second dose date: July 21

Andrew Jackson High School

Address: 3816 N. Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206

First dose date: July 7

Second dose date: July 28

First Coast High School

Address: 590 Duval Station Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218

First dose date: July 8

Second dose date: July 29

People under the age of 18 may attend without a parent or guardian, but a signed consent form and photo ID are required. The consent form can be found here.

The clinics are available through a partnership between the Florida Department of Health in Duval and the school district. The health department will provide $10 vouchers, which the school district said can be used at many area grocery stores, to each person who gets a shot.