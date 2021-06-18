COVID-19 vaccination clinics to take place at 5 Duval County schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five school sites will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics this summer, according to Duval County Public Schools.
The clinics will be open to anyone age 12 and older. The U.S. has authorized the two-shot Pfizer vaccine to be used starting at age 12.
Each clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here is the schedule:
Mandarin High School
Address: 4831 Greenland Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258
First dose date: June 28
Second dose date: July 19
Fletcher Middle School
Address: 2000 3rd Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
First dose date: June 29
Second dose date: July 20
Westside High School
Address: 5530 Firestone Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
First dose date: June 30
Second dose date: July 21
Andrew Jackson High School
Address: 3816 N. Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
First dose date: July 7
Second dose date: July 28
First Coast High School
Address: 590 Duval Station Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
First dose date: July 8
Second dose date: July 29
People under the age of 18 may attend without a parent or guardian, but a signed consent form and photo ID are required. The consent form can be found here.
The clinics are available through a partnership between the Florida Department of Health in Duval and the school district. The health department will provide $10 vouchers, which the school district said can be used at many area grocery stores, to each person who gets a shot.