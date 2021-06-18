Traffic congestion expected at beaches amid Orange Crush weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville, beaches-area leaders and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have been working together to prepare for the Orange Crush Festival, one of the first large-scale events in the area without participant restrictions since the start of the pandemic.

The three-day beach weekend, previously held in Tybee Island, begins Friday and concludes in the late evening hours of Sunday. There are multiple events scheduled all three days and the venues span from the beaches areas into Downtown Jacksonville.

With the locations for the more than 40 scheduled events spread throughout the city and the beaches, the community should expect traffic to be heavier than normal.

Those in the area are asked to be mindful of the possibilities of traffic congestion as they make their way in and around these areas.

Orange Crush Festival

Sheriff Mike Williams said: “We are pleased to have a collaborative approach to welcoming the three-day festival into our community. Large scale events like these are not new to our folks and we are ready. I am confident the men and women of JSO will provide an exceptional level of service to both our residents and our visitors for this busy weekend. As always, JSO is here to assist anyone in need. We want everyone to have a safe and fun weekend.”

Extra officers will be stationed at key points along event routes.