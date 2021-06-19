Kingsland police issue warning, suspect ‘bad batch of illegal narcotics’

CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. – The Kingsland Police Department issued a warning on its Facebook page Friday night, saying officers suspect there is a “bad batch of illegal narcotics being purchased.”

“To all Camden County residents, we urge you, if you use recreational narcotics, to refrain from doing so, especially this weekend!” the Police Department writes.

According to the Police Department, multiple people on Friday night in Camden County have gone unconscious and required life-saving measures. They suspect it’s due to the illegal drugs.

The Police Department did not specify the type of tainted narcotics they suspect are being distributed.

Officers asked if anyone is aware of someone who is distributing tainted substances to contact police at (912) 729-8254.