No injuries reported after shots fired in Jacksonville Beach, police say

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Shots were fired Saturday night in Jacksonville Beach, according to police.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department told News4Jax that it happened shortly after 9 p.m. near Oceanfront Park -- blocks south from the bar district. The shots could be heard in a video posted on YouTube.

Police said that by the time they arrived, everyone was gone and they couldn’t locate the people involved.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman confirmed the incident as well.