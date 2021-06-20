One man left with life-threatening injuries after shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting at an apartment complex on University Boulevard.

The 25-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took him to the hospital.

He was conscious, but he could not give any suspect information. Police are unsure if he lived at the apartment complex.

A neighbor called 911, alerting the police what happened.

Violent Crimes Detectives are currently on scene conducting the main investigation. Detectives and officers are trying to do a canvass to locate witnesses.

The suspect is still at large. If you have any information about the shooting, contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update you as we learn more.