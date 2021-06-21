Jacksonville officials seek input on facilities master plan for 5 libraries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville and Jacksonville Public Libraries are collecting feedback for a facilities master plan for five library locations.

The five locations are Bill Brinton Murray Hill, Brentwood, Brown Eastside, Dallas Graham, and Westbrook.

In addition to circulating its surveys, there will also be five community meetings at each location in the plan.

Coordinators are looking at several potential changes for the locations, including but not limited to: renovations, expansions, new facilities, new programs for adults and children, new or different book clubs, and hosting author talks and book signings.

All meetings and the survey are open to the public. Find the schedule for meetings here.