Ex-Swisher International tax manager sentenced to prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gretchen Camp, a former Swisher International tax manager, has been sentenced to 42 months in prison, according to court documents.

The prison sentence is to be followed by three years of supervised release. Camp pleaded guilty in February. She was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

According to the plea agreement, she and her co-conspirator defrauded more than $2 million from Swisher by diverting tax refunds that the federal government was sending back for Swisher. It also says she and her co-conspirators defrauded Swisher of another $3.6 million by submitting fraudulent invoices for various expenses owed to several businesses.

There are special conditions of Camp’s supervised release, including:

Camp is prohibited from incurring new credit charges, opening additional lines of credit, or making any major purchases w/o approval from the probation officer.

Camp has to provide any requested financial info to the probation officer

Camp can’t work in the finance/accounting industry

She will be allowed to voluntarily surrender to whatever prison the Bureau of Prisons designates, which is common.