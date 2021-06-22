Fight over St. Johns County Pride proclamation heads to federal court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A federal judge will hear arguments Tuesday over the St. Johns County commission’s refusal to consider a county-wide Pride proclamation.

The hearing stems from a lawsuit that says the county commission violated peoples’ rights to freedom of speech and equal protection by rejecting the proclamation recognizing the county’s LGBTQ+ community.

At the federal courthouse Tuesday morning, attorneys will argue over a temporary injunction.

If that injunction is granted by the judge, it will compel the St. Johns County Board of Commissioners to place a proposal for a Pride proclamation on its agenda.

The 13-page lawsuit was filed earlier this month by Sara Bloomberg, the founder of a group that provides resources for LGBTQ+ youth.

According to the lawsuit, this began in March, when Bloomberg emailed County Commissioner Henry Dean asking him to discuss a Pride proclamation.

It says Dean seemed open to the idea and indicated he’d bring the matter up with county staff.

It goes on to say Bloomberg got a phone call nearly two months later from a county employee which said the board would not consider the proclamation because Chairman Jeremiah Blocker “felt it was too ‘controversial’ and ‘left-leaning.’”

“This is not a left or right issue. It is not a Republican or a Democratic or Independent or Libertarian issue,” Bloomberg told News4Jax. “This is a human rights issue.”

The lawsuit also says the commission went against Sunshine Law by denying Bloomberg’s request to put the proclamation on a public agenda and says the board failed to keep “proper public records of official decisions” by “communicating this decision through a phone call and deliberately avoiding any ‘paper trail’ of this unlawful decision.”

Blocker didn’t respond to News4Jax’s request for comment, but St. Johns County Attorney Patrick McCormack said, “The county is reviewing the court filing and will respond through the legal process.”

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.