Jacksonville police say woman may have been kidnapped

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it said was described by witnesses as a possible kidnapping.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators were sent to Caravan Circle in Arlington early Tuesday morning after a report of a woman screaming and struggling with a man. Witnesses told police she appeared to have been forced into a small white 4-door and driven away.

Elizabeth Miller, 22, has been identified by police as a potential victim. The Sheriff’s Office said attempts to locate her have not been successful.

The Sheriff’s Office is also working to find Josh’uan Stripling, 27, (pictured below) who they said may have information that could assist in locating Miller.

Josh’uan Stripling. Photo provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who has seen Miller or Stripling is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.