Well-known QAnon couple accused in Capitol attack arrested in Jacksonville

Ocala couple Jamie Buteau (right) and Jennifer Buteau seen on surveillance images from inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida couple that was featured in a documentary about the QAnon conspiracy movement was arrested by the FBI in Jacksonville and accused in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Jamie Buteau and Jennifer Buteau, who are from Ocala, made their initial appearance Thursday afternoon in front of a judge at a federal courthouse in Ocala.

Jamie Buteau, 48, faces charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; and engaging in physical violence on Capitol grounds.

Both Jamie and Jennifer Buteau, 44, face charges of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building; and other misdemeanors.

The married couple featured in “Q: Into The Storm,” a documentary which aired on HBO earlier this year, Huffington Post reported, as well as coverage from Vice News.

According to court documents, the Buteaus entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 around 2:25 p.m. through a broken door in the Senate wing of the building. As depicted in U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) closed-circuit television video footage and video obtained from social media, Jamie Buteau can be seen throwing a chair at two USCP officers.

Jamie Buteau is accused of throwing a chair at Capitol police officers. (FBI)

In the 150 days since Jan. 6, approximately 465 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including over 130 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the FBI said. The investigation remains ongoing.

According to USA Today, Florida is tied with Texas for having the most people facing charges in connection to the Capitol riot.